Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

News Agency Of Nigeria

Blattman, who recalled her experience on the duty, shared notable achievements, highlighting France’s significant investments and remarkable increase in bilateral trade.

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]
President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

He also commended the outgoing French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blattmann, for her dedication to enhancing relations between France and Nigeria.

In a farewell meeting with Blattmann, Tinubu urged her to leverage her new role as Director for Africa to advocate the need to ”upgrade technical cooperation” between Nigeria and France to defeat terrorism and violent extremism.

”You have been excellent in promoting bilateral relations between both countries in the areas of economy, trade, education, arts, and culture.

Thank you for the hard work you have done in Nigeria and for President Macron to appoint you to a new position as Africa Director, it is a testament that you excelled in your assignment in our country.

”You will always be welcomed in Nigeria. On regional security, we want you to remind Paris at every opportunity that it is necessary to upgrade our technical cooperation in our joint efforts to defeat terrorism and counter violent extremism in the region,” he said.

According to her, France is among the top foreign investors in Nigeria, with over 10 billion dollars in investment stock, and with bilateral trade increasing by 51 per cent in 2021 and 2022.

”We are also one of the biggest development partners with over 3 billion Euros invested over the last decade by AFD and PROPARCO. AFD now operates in 26 of Nigeria’s 36 states.

”Ever since I arrived here in October 2021, it has been a series of wonderful discoveries and amazing encounters. I will definitely take away with me the energy and creativity of this country that will forever guide me and fuel my afro-optimism,” she said.

Recognising Nigeria’s pivotal role in regional security and stability, the outgoing ambassador emphasised the close collaboration between France, Nigeria, and other key partners in fostering sustainable international peace, security and development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

