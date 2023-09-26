ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu calls for intense fight against drug trafficking in Africa

Ima Elijah

He states the necessity of global partnerships to effectively combat drug-related issues.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The President emphasised the urgent need to break free from the clutches of drug barons and syndicates that continue to plague the African continent.

President Tinubu delivered this stern warning during the opening ceremony of the 31st meeting of the Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, Africa (HONLAF) at the Abuja Continental Hotel on Tuesday.

"If we don't dismantle the criminal enterprises threatening our future and work towards a brighter tomorrow for all Africans, we will remain shackled in a diseased and amoral world, as will our children and their children," President Tinubu cautioned the leaders of anti-narcotics agencies in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President's keynote address, titled 'Rising above the drug threat,' highlighted the gravity of the situation, asserting that Africa faces a menace that recognises no boundaries of race, geography, gender, or social class.

He called upon the heads of drug law enforcement agencies to view the conference in Abuja as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for positive change across the continent.

President Tinubu expressed his deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by these officials in the pursuit of a drug-free world, stating, "Without the moral commitment of the men and women in this room, this threat would have left cities, countries, and even civilisations erased."

He continued by acknowledging the continuous efforts of criminal organizations to infiltrate African countries, attempting to corrupt the minds of their citizens. Despite these challenges, the President commended the anti-narcotics agencies for their unwavering resolve.

President Tinubu, who also chairs the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), emphasised the importance of the anti-narcotics agencies as gatekeepers of healthy nations. He reiterated the moral imperative of their mission, highlighting that the well-being of African youth and communities hinges on eradicating the drug threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President further stressed the need for these agencies to strengthen their operational partnerships and cooperation at both sub-regional and regional levels to make it more challenging for illicit drugs and drug syndicates to operate within Africa.

Regarding Nigeria's hosting of the conference, President Tinubu commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for its relentless efforts in combatting illicit drugs. He affirmed Nigeria's commitment to a world free from the menace of drug infiltration.

In his declaration to open the meeting, President Tinubu encouraged the attendees to find time amidst their busy schedules to experience the beauty and hospitality of Abuja while expressing gratitude for their dedication and resolve in addressing this noble cause.

The event also saw welcoming remarks from Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who emphasised Nigeria's commitment to the objectives of multilateral organisations in the fight against drug trafficking.

He stressed the necessity of global partnerships to effectively combat drug-related issues, acknowledging that no single entity can tackle the world's drug problem in isolation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prominent figures, including Ghada Fathi Waly, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC), Oliver Stolpe, UNODC Country Representative, Ayodele Adeleke, Commandant of the National Institute for Security Studies, and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the representative of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, also addressed the gathering during the opening session of the meeting.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu calls for intense fight against drug trafficking in Africa

Tinubu calls for intense fight against drug trafficking in Africa

FG's outstanding subsidy debt to NNPCL hits about ₦7.3 trillion

FG's outstanding subsidy debt to NNPCL hits about ₦7.3 trillion

Reps invite NCC over right's protection of Mohbad’s songs, lyrics

Reps invite NCC over right's protection of Mohbad’s songs, lyrics

Kwara records 47,000 family planning adoption in 6 months - Official

Kwara records 47,000 family planning adoption in 6 months - Official

EFCC arrests 80 suspected illegal miners in Kwara State

EFCC arrests 80 suspected illegal miners in Kwara State

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'

What the Nigerian Constitution says about prostitution [Explainer]

What the Nigerian Constitution says about prostitution [Explainer]

'Don’t be used to settle political witch-hunts' - Group urges Ondo assembly

'Don’t be used to settle political witch-hunts' - Group urges Ondo assembly

Road traffic crashes kill faster than HIV, AIDS - Governor Mohammed

Road traffic crashes kill faster than HIV, AIDS - Governor Mohammed

Pulse Sports

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley