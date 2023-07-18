Tinubu calls for accountability as Nigeria mourns Ivan Omhonrina

The innocent child lost his life due to a stray bullet during an operation carried out by officers of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The sorrowful news was disclosed by Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, through an official statement on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, July 13, 2023, resulted in the young child being fatally struck by an errant bullet amidst the NDLEA operatives' operation.

President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Ivan's grieving parents, who are enduring the unimaginable pain of losing their beloved child in such a tragic manner. He emphasised that Ivan's innocent life should never have been cut short, and sternly stressed the need to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We must ensure the incident did not end like that and that what happened to Ivan does not happen to any other person again," President Tinubu asserted with resolve.

The President further extended his prayers for the swift recovery of Eronmonsele, who was also reported to have been injured during the unfortunate event. He reiterated that the incident was entirely unacceptable, urging a thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable for inflicting immense agony upon the Omhonrina family.

President Tinubu wasted no time in issuing a directive to the NDLEA management, urging them to expedite their investigation and ensure that those found guilty face appropriate consequences for their actions. This move comes as a crucial step in the quest for justice and to prevent such tragedies from recurring.