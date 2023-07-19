Tinubu asks Senate to confirm nominees for NEDC board

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate Godswill Akpabio and read at plenary on Wednesday.

Tinubu in the letter said: ”in accordance with Section 5(b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment 2017 Act.

”I write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of a Chairman, Members and Executive Management of the Board of the North-East Development Commission."

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominees for confirmation include; Gen. Paul Tarfa Chairman for re-appointment ( North -East) Adamawa), Gambo Maikomo member (North -East Taraba), Abdullahi Abbas member (North -West Kano).

Others are Tsav Aondoana member ( North- Central Benue) Chief Mutiu Lawal- Areh Member (South- West Lagos ), Samuel Onuigbo Member( South-East Abia).

Others are Frank Owhor, member ( South-South Rivers ), Mohammad Alkali (Managing Director North -East Borno) Re-appointment, Musa Yashi, Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs ( North- East Bauchi).

Ahmed Yahaya Executive Director operations, North -East Gombe, Dr Abubakar Iliya, Executive Director Admin and finance, (North -East Yobe).

Tinubu said the two representatives from the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning would complete the membership of the board, as stipulated by the Act.

ADVERTISEMENT