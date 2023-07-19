ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu asks Senate to confirm nominees for NEDC board

Tinubu said the two representatives from the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning would complete the membership of the board, as stipulated by the Act.

President Bola Tinubu and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and other principal officers of the National Assembly. [Presidency]

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate Godswill Akpabio and read at plenary on Wednesday.

Tinubu in the letter said: ”in accordance with Section 5(b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment 2017 Act.

”I write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of a Chairman, Members and Executive Management of the Board of the North-East Development Commission."

The nominees for confirmation include; Gen. Paul Tarfa Chairman for re-appointment ( North -East) Adamawa), Gambo Maikomo member (North -East Taraba), Abdullahi Abbas member (North -West Kano).

Others are Tsav Aondoana member ( North- Central Benue) Chief Mutiu Lawal- Areh Member (South- West Lagos ), Samuel Onuigbo Member( South-East Abia).

Others are Frank Owhor, member ( South-South Rivers ), Mohammad Alkali (Managing Director North -East Borno) Re-appointment, Musa Yashi, Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs ( North- East Bauchi).

Ahmed Yahaya Executive Director operations, North -East Gombe, Dr Abubakar Iliya, Executive Director Admin and finance, (North -East Yobe).

“While hoping that the request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration," Tinubu said.

