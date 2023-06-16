ADVERTISEMENT
You have no reason to complain —  Tinubu asks NEC to deliver economic growth

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu says his government will focus attention on security, economy, jobs, agriculture, infrastructure, monetary policy and fuel subsidy.

From left: Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Vice President Kashim Shettima and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during their first meeting with members of the National Executive Council on Thursday, June 15, 2023. [Presidency]
Tinubu said it’s important for members of the council to perform because they asked and begged during campaigns to secure their seats.

“It is evident that the task of growing our economy is enormous, but you and I asked for it. We campaigned for it, we even danced for it, we begged for it, so we have no reason to complain,” the president said on Thursday, June 15, 2023, during the inauguration of the National Economic Council at the Council Chamber of the State House Abuja.

He said the task of turning the country’s economy around started with the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rates.

The president urging the governors to join his efforts assured that his administration would address the issues that devalue the lives of Nigerians.

Vice President Kashim Shettima presides over maiden NEC meeting of the Tinubu administration. [Twitter:Presidency]
President Tinubu further said his government would focus attention on security, economy, jobs, agriculture, infrastructure, monetary policy and fuel subsidy.

“It is worthy of note that the monthly meeting of NEC chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima has remained officially the economic platform for robust dialogue among the Federal Government, the 36 state governors, the CBN, and other key stakeholders.

“In my inaugural speech of May 29, 2023, I expressed this administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians in a manner that not just reflects our humanity but encourages compassion towards one another and duly rewards our collective efforts to resolve the social ills that seek to divide us,” the President said.

The president told the council that Nigerians are behind his administration and their expectations on his government’s economic reforms are very high.

He stressed that his administration was committed to sustainable initiatives and programmes that would revive the country’s economy.

“This government will continue to transform the fortunes of our nation and bring about unprecedented development through good governance. We are committed to sustainable initiatives and programmes that will stimulate the rejuvenation of the economy without causing inflation.

“The plans and ideas we have presented underscore our confidence and ability to meet the challenges of the day and pave the way for a better future,” the President said.

The National Economic Council established by the provisions of the Constitution has the mandate to advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the federation.

