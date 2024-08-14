ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Tinubu will later sign a historic visitors’ book after which a press statement would be made available followed by a dinner to close the day.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

President Tinubu, who arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Malabo International Airport at about 2.07 p.m., was received by the Prime Minister of the country, Manuela Botey.

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s spokesman, said the visit was at the invitation of President Teodoro Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea.

“On arrival at the airport, Tinubu received a brief welcome ceremony, after which he headed to the Presidential Palace known as People’s Palace Court.

“At the People’s Court, there will be a brief ceremony, followed by a family photo, a military parade after which he will hold a private meeting with Mbasogo.

“The private meeting between the two presidents will be followed by the signing of bilateral agreements focusing on oil and gas, security and others,” said Ngelale.

President Tinubu will later sign a historic visitors’ book after which a press statement would be made available followed by a dinner to close the day.

Among those accompanying President Tinubu are Yusuf Tuggar, Foreign Affairs Minister; Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, Minister of Defense; Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) and Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior.

Others are Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Jamila Ibrahim-Bio, Minister of Youth Development and Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The business community, especially from the oil and gas sector, is also represented on the visit by Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, Chief Executive Officer of Matrix Group.

