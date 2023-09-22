ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Ima Elijah

This inclusive approach ensured that the salary increment reflects the diverse needs of the educational sector.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The announcement was conveyed through an official memorandum originating from the office of the Auditor-General and addressed to Directors of Audit, Heads of Department, Heads of Units, and all staff members.

This decision was made following careful deliberations by the Presidential Committee on Salaries during its 13th meeting.

The committee took into account the intricate stages of collective bargaining across various sectors, giving particular attention to the engagements between the Federal Ministry of Education and Tertiary Institutions-based Unions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The salary hike will be applicable to the following salary structures:

I. Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Salary Structure (CONPCASS) for Academic Staff of Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

II. Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure II (CONTISS II) for non-Academic Staff of Federal Universities.

III. Consolidated Tertiary Education Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS) for non-Academic Staff of Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

IV. Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure II (CONUASS II) for Academic Staff of Federal Universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned for further updates as this development unfolds, bringing smiles to the faces of countless educators and support staff throughout Nigeria's federal tertiary institutions.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NULASS commends Sanwo-Olu for approving ₦375,455m for scholarship

NULASS commends Sanwo-Olu for approving ₦375,455m for scholarship

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG

BREAKING: Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

BREAKING: Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

A new Nigeria is possible - Gov. Uzodimma

A new Nigeria is possible - Gov. Uzodimma

Nigeria is lucky to have First Lady at this crucial time - Omo-Agege

Nigeria is lucky to have First Lady at this crucial time - Omo-Agege

Corps member renovates classes, gives free uniforms to 300 students in Jigawa

Corps member renovates classes, gives free uniforms to 300 students in Jigawa

Security presence intensifies in Jos as tribunal delivers judgment

Security presence intensifies in Jos as tribunal delivers judgment

CCD laments exclusion of PWDs in governmental appointments

CCD laments exclusion of PWDs in governmental appointments

FCT-MPWB advises intending pilgrims to deposit ₦4.5m

FCT-MPWB advises intending pilgrims to deposit ₦4.5m

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

President Bola Tinubu said he made difficult decisions to improve Nigeria's economy. [Guardian]

I’m aware of the hardship my policies cause Nigerians  —  Tinubu