BREAKING: Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

The announcement was conveyed through an official memorandum originating from the office of the Auditor-General and addressed to Directors of Audit, Heads of Department, Heads of Units, and all staff members.

This decision was made following careful deliberations by the Presidential Committee on Salaries during its 13th meeting.

The committee took into account the intricate stages of collective bargaining across various sectors, giving particular attention to the engagements between the Federal Ministry of Education and Tertiary Institutions-based Unions.

The salary hike will be applicable to the following salary structures:

I. Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Salary Structure (CONPCASS) for Academic Staff of Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

II. Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure II (CONTISS II) for non-Academic Staff of Federal Universities.

III. Consolidated Tertiary Education Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS) for non-Academic Staff of Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

IV. Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure II (CONUASS II) for Academic Staff of Federal Universities.

