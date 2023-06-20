Tinubu approves return of NEMA to VP's office, reversing Buhari-era policy
The new president has made a series of changes since he was sworn in on May 29.
The president also approved the return of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Office of the Vice President.
Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
Moreso, Tinubu approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that would work with the vice president in the discharge of his responsibilities.
