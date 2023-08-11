Tinubu approves redeployment of Daju to ministry of health

Olajide Oshundun, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment stated this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Oshundun said that Daju would take over from Funsho Adebiyi, who was redeployed to the State House, adding that the redeployment was with immediate effect.

“Daju has served as PS in the labour and employment ministry for a period of 15 months, where she brought a lot of changes through her capable leadership, hard work, and a meticulous eye for detail.

“Her exemplary work ethics and top-notch leadership qualities stood her out as one of the outstanding permanent secretaries that served in the ministry.

“The management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment wish her the best of luck in her new assignment,” he said.