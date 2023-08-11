ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu approves redeployment of Daju to ministry of health

News Agency Of Nigeria

He announced that Mrs Juliana Adebambo would oversee the office of the Permanent Secretary pending the deployment of a substantive PS.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Olajide Oshundun, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment stated this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Oshundun said that Daju would take over from Funsho Adebiyi, who was redeployed to the State House, adding that the redeployment was with immediate effect.

“Daju has served as PS in the labour and employment ministry for a period of 15 months, where she brought a lot of changes through her capable leadership, hard work, and a meticulous eye for detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her exemplary work ethics and top-notch leadership qualities stood her out as one of the outstanding permanent secretaries that served in the ministry.

“The management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment wish her the best of luck in her new assignment,” he said.

He announced that Mrs Juliana Adebambo, Director, Productivity Measurement and Labour Standards Department, would oversee the office of the Permanent Secretary pending the deployment of a substantive PS.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna

4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna

Tinubu approves redeployment of Daju to ministry of health

Tinubu approves redeployment of Daju to ministry of health

NASS to facilitate direct foreign investment into Nigeria

NASS to facilitate direct foreign investment into Nigeria

I want swift economic recovery for good of Nigerians - Tinubu

I want swift economic recovery for good of Nigerians - Tinubu

Non-OPEC oil supply to expand by 1.5mb/d in 2023 – OPEC

Non-OPEC oil supply to expand by 1.5mb/d in 2023 – OPEC

Military kills 38 terrorists, arrests 242 suspects in one week

Military kills 38 terrorists, arrests 242 suspects in one week

Zulum approves ₦50m, staff houses, students hostels for Army varsity

Zulum approves ₦50m, staff houses, students hostels for Army varsity

Lagos govt warns skit, filmmakers against unauthorised use of LASTMA uniform

Lagos govt warns skit, filmmakers against unauthorised use of LASTMA uniform

Promotion in Nigeria Police will be based on merit - IGP Egbetokun

Promotion in Nigeria Police will be based on merit - IGP Egbetokun

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

Ajuri Ngelale appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman