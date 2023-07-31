ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu approves buses, student loans to ease burden of fuel subsidy removal

Ima Elijah

Tinubu has directed federal institutions of higher learning to refrain from arbitrary increases in sundry fees.

President Bola Tinubu [Al Jazeera]
This includes providing buses to student bodies in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, aiming to facilitate easier campus access amidst rising transportation costs. Additionally, to alleviate the financial burden on parents and guardians, President Tinubu has directed federal institutions of higher learning to refrain from arbitrary increases in sundry fees.

In a statement, Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, the President he urges citizens to defer any future increases whenever possible, thus easing the challenges faced by parents and students.

As part of his commitment to supporting vulnerable citizens during these challenging times, President Tinubu previously directed the release of over 200,000 Metric Tonnes of grains to families across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

