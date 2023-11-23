Tinubu approves appointment of RMAFC federal commissioner

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the appointment was pending the confirmation of the Senate.

The new appointment followed the demise of the immediate past RMAFC Federal Commissioner from the Rivers, Hon. Asondu Temple earlier this month.

Akawor is a decorated public servant who has served the nation as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea; Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Sole Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority.

He also served as the CEO of, Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, and Executive Director of, Nigerian Ports Authority (Engineering & Technical Services).

The President tasked Akawor to deploy his robust experience across tiers of government toward the comprehensive reformation of processes.