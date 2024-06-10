ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu approves 42,000 tonnes of food to Kano residents to ease high food costs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The food commodities include; 19,360 bags of 50kg of maize, 26,400 bags of 50kg of sorghum and 8,360 bags of 50kg bags of millet.

Tinubu approves 42,000 tonnes of food to Kano residents to ease high food costs
Tinubu approves 42,000 tonnes of food to Kano residents to ease high food costs [Bola Ahmed Tinubu/X]

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Hajiya Zubaida Umar, presented the items to Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf in Kano.

Umar, represented by Dr Ishaya Isah-Chonoko, NEMA Acting Zonal Director of the Northwest, said the gesture was part of the federal government’s efforts to cushion the effect of the high cost of food in the country.

“President Bola Ahmed approved the release of 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve.

“In fulfilment of his promise to reduce the impact of the current economic downturn being experienced in the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are here to hand over the food items to the state government for distribution to the identified deserving beneficiaries in the communities through the constituted Committees in each local government.

“The food commodities include 19,360 bags of 50kg of Maize, 26,400 bags of 50kg of Sorghum and 8,360 bags of 50kg bags of Millet."

Umar said following Mr President’s directives, 20% of the food items due to each LGA would be given to religious organisations while boarding schools in each LGA would receive 3% of the food items.

Meanwhile, the DG drew the attention of the state Governor to the 2024 Seasonal Climate and annual flood predictions that 25 states and 72 local government areas had been identified to be within flood high-risk areas, with heightened vulnerability to flooding during April, May and June.

“Tofa, RiminGado, Kabo, Madobi, Kura, Dawakin Kudu, Wudil, Ajingi, GarumMalam, Bebeji, Sumaila, Dala, Rano, and Warawa Local Government Areas of Kano State are highly probable flood risk areas in 2024,” Umar stated.

She urged the state government to direct SEMA, frontline local government authorities and other response agencies to remain proactively prepared.

“Carry out public enlightenment campaigns, identifying high grounds for possible Internally Displaced Persons camps, to shelter evacuated communities and clearing of drainages."

Responding, Gov. Kabir-Yusuf, commended the federal government for the kind gesture to support the needy and vulnerable in the state. He said the items would go a long way to cushioning the economic hardship faced by vulnerable within the 44 local government areas in the state.

Kabir-Yusuf also commended the DG NEMA, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, and Dr Nura Abdullahi, NEMA Kano/Jigawa Territorial Coordinator, for their support.

He called on the local government-constituted committee to comply with the federal government’s directives in sharing the food items with vulnerable persons and urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items.

