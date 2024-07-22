ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President expects the new D-G to bring his immense wealth of experience to bear in this role to further drive the NIMR’s objective of leading research into diseases of public health importance in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu and Prof John Obafunwa [The Nation Newspaper]
President Bola Tinubu and Prof John Obafunwa [The Nation Newspaper]

Recommended articles

According to a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s spokesman, on Monday, Obafunwa will succeed Prof. Babatunde Salako, whose tenure expires on July 23. The appointment takes effect from July 24.

“President Tinubu extends his gratitude to Professor Salako for his service to the nation,” said the statement.

The President expects the new Director-General to bring his immense wealth of experience and qualifications to bear in this role to further drive the NIMR’s objective of leading research into diseases of public health importance in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also expects him to develop structures for the dissemination of research findings while providing the enabling environment and facilities for health research and training in cooperation with the federal and state ministries of health.

Obafunwa qualified in medicine from the University of Lagos in 1980, following which he specialised in Anatomic Pathology (morphological study of diseases), graduating in May 1987. He later sub-specialised in Forensic Pathology in Scotland (1991) and obtained a law degree from England (2004).

He has several other academic qualifications and holds membership in various professional bodies in the UK, USA, and Nigeria. He had worked in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, and the UK before returning to Nigeria in November 2004 to take up an appointment as Professor of Forensic Pathology at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

Edo 2024: Shaibu, APC candidate faulted for tragic murder of police officer

Edo 2024: Shaibu, APC candidate faulted for tragic murder of police officer

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Nollywood's Hilda Dokubo breaks silence on alleged suspension as Rivers LP chairperson

Nollywood's Hilda Dokubo breaks silence on alleged suspension as Rivers LP chairperson

Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and former President, Anyim Pius Anyim

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Frozen chicken [consumer life]

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

No fresh recruitment into Nigeria Immigration Service - FG

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rain [Abiodun Bello/X]

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall