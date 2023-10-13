ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints Onanuga, Yakubu as aides

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Yakubu as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday in Abuja.

The president also approved the appointment of Ms Delu Bulus Yakubu as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“It is part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries through the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating.

“This will also be in addition to duties to be carried out at the President’s discretion.

“The President wishes the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

