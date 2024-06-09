ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu appoints Nkiruka Maduekwe as DG/CEO of NCCC

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the President also approved that Maduekwe would serve as the Co-Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP).

Tinubu appoints Nkiruka Maduekwe as DG of NCCC
Tinubu appoints Nkiruka Maduekwe as DG of NCCC

Recommended articles

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, announced the appointment in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the appointment was in accordance with the commitment of the President to actualise Nigeria’s green industrial vision.

Ngelale said it was also to boost investor confidence and unlock sustainable economic value through various climate finance instruments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the President also approved that Maduekwe, 39, would serve as the Co-Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP).

“Maduekwe holds a Bachelor of Law degree; a Master’s degree in Environmental Law & Policy from the University of Dundee (UK), and a Doctorate in Law from the University of Hull (UK).

“She has over 15 years of national and international experience in climate policy development and project implementation. She previously served as Nigeria's National Coordinator, Climate Parliament.

“Climate Parliament is an international, multi-partisan network of legislators working worldwide to help solve the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

“Maduekwe was also the legal adviser to the NCCC Director-General,” the statement read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Finance and Stakeholder Engagement, Office of the President [NAN]
Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Finance and Stakeholder Engagement, Office of the President [NAN] Pulse Nigeria

Ngelale said that the President also approved the appointment of Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng, 40, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Finance and Stakeholder Engagement, Office of the President.

Shelleng is seconded to the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) Secretariat, where he will handle all matters related to Climate Finance and Stakeholder/Donor Relations.

Ngelale said that the President also approved that Shelleng should assume the position of Secretary of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP).

“He will serve as a member of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, as well as the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shelleng, who holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has served in leading roles across multiple financial institutions.

“He was Head of Business Development for the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company PLC (NMRC) before his appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the President,” the statement read in part.

Olamide Fagbuji, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology and Operations, Office of the President [NAN]
Olamide Fagbuji, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology and Operations, Office of the President [NAN] Pulse Nigeria

Ngelale said that the President had also approved the appointment of Mr Olamide Fagbuji, 44, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology and Operations, Office of the President.

“He is seconded to the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) Secretariat, where he will oversee the digitalisation of a new open procurement process and cross-departmental procedural optimisation initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fagbuji served as Special Assistant to the President on Economic Matters under the previous administration and was most recently the Technical Adviser to the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) on Policy Research and Strategy. He is a policy analyst and computer scientist.

“By the directive of the President, the aforementioned appointments take immediate effect.

“The President expects the new appointees to bring their expertise and discipline to bear in these very important assignments in pursuance of the nation’s aspiration on green industrial development and climate action for sustainable growth and national prosperity,” the statement read.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group asks NASS to investigate mass sack of CBN workers

Group asks NASS to investigate mass sack of CBN workers

Tinubu appoints Nkiruka Maduekwe as DG/CEO of NCCC

Tinubu appoints Nkiruka Maduekwe as DG/CEO of NCCC

More headaches for Edo APC as key chieftain resigns ahead of guber election

More headaches for Edo APC as key chieftain resigns ahead of guber election

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

‘Don’t fight witchdoctors; they’re useful too’ - Museveni urges church

‘Don’t fight witchdoctors; they’re useful too’ - Museveni urges church

Kano anti-graft body probes alleged fraud in Gov Yusuf's cash gift to hawkers

Kano anti-graft body probes alleged fraud in Gov Yusuf's cash gift to hawkers

Aisha Yesufu wants Senate scrapped to bring down cost of governance

Aisha Yesufu wants Senate scrapped to bring down cost of governance

NDLEA intercepts 175,000 bottles of codeine shipment from India

NDLEA intercepts 175,000 bottles of codeine shipment from India

Stop exit of multinational companies from Nigeria, APC chieftain urges Tinubu

Stop exit of multinational companies from Nigeria, APC chieftain urges Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano police vow to enforce court order against Sanusi's reinstatement

Thugs have taken over the streets since emirship tussle started, Kano residents

Akpabio, Abbas engage labour in last-minute talks to avert Monday's strike

Akpabio, Abbas engage labour in last-minute talks to avert Monday's strike

Ademola Adeleke [X, Formerly Twitter]

I inherited 80% infrastructural deficit from last administration – Adeleke

Senator Shehu Sani. [Guardian]

Shehu Sani lauds FG over court move to give LGs autonomy