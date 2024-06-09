Tinubu appoints Nkiruka Maduekwe as DG/CEO of NCCC

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, announced the appointment in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the appointment was in accordance with the commitment of the President to actualise Nigeria’s green industrial vision.

Ngelale said it was also to boost investor confidence and unlock sustainable economic value through various climate finance instruments.

He said the President also approved that Maduekwe, 39, would serve as the Co-Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP).

“Maduekwe holds a Bachelor of Law degree; a Master’s degree in Environmental Law & Policy from the University of Dundee (UK), and a Doctorate in Law from the University of Hull (UK).

“She has over 15 years of national and international experience in climate policy development and project implementation. She previously served as Nigeria's National Coordinator, Climate Parliament.

“Climate Parliament is an international, multi-partisan network of legislators working worldwide to help solve the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

“Maduekwe was also the legal adviser to the NCCC Director-General,” the statement read in part.

Ngelale said that the President also approved the appointment of Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng, 40, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Finance and Stakeholder Engagement, Office of the President.

Shelleng is seconded to the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) Secretariat, where he will handle all matters related to Climate Finance and Stakeholder/Donor Relations.

Ngelale said that the President also approved that Shelleng should assume the position of Secretary of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP).

“He will serve as a member of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, as well as the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

“Shelleng, who holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has served in leading roles across multiple financial institutions.

“He was Head of Business Development for the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company PLC (NMRC) before his appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the President,” the statement read in part.

Ngelale said that the President had also approved the appointment of Mr Olamide Fagbuji, 44, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology and Operations, Office of the President.

“He is seconded to the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) Secretariat, where he will oversee the digitalisation of a new open procurement process and cross-departmental procedural optimisation initiative.

“Fagbuji served as Special Assistant to the President on Economic Matters under the previous administration and was most recently the Technical Adviser to the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) on Policy Research and Strategy. He is a policy analyst and computer scientist.

“By the directive of the President, the aforementioned appointments take immediate effect.