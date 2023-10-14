ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu appoints Imam, Agbasi as heads of FERMA, agency gets new board

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president urged the new appointees to continue to uphold effective and efficient service delivery in the agency.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

A statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said this was for a renewable term of four years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007

The board members are:

Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam

ADVERTISEMENT

Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi

Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman

Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh

Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed

Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru

ADVERTISEMENT

Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke

Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe

Member (South-East) — Dr Kenneth Ugbala

Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu

Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa

ADVERTISEMENT

Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa

The president urged the new appointees to continue to uphold effective and efficient service delivery in the agency.

He said that the agency was set to play a central role in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army found 93 unexploded bombs in Lagos

Army found 93 unexploded bombs in Lagos

ADC loses Kogi chair, 3 zonal chairmen to APC ahead of governorship poll

ADC loses Kogi chair, 3 zonal chairmen to APC ahead of governorship poll

Gov Abiodun swears in 20 as commissioners, 22 as special advisers

Gov Abiodun swears in 20 as commissioners, 22 as special advisers

Tinubu appoints Imam, Agbasi as heads of FERMA, agency gets new board

Tinubu appoints Imam, Agbasi as heads of FERMA, agency gets new board

ICPC to track ₦500bn constituency projects in 25 states, FCT

ICPC to track ₦500bn constituency projects in 25 states, FCT

NSCDC deploys undercover agents to schools nationwide

NSCDC deploys undercover agents to schools nationwide

APC postpones Bayelsa guber campaign flag-off after Sylva's disqualification

APC postpones Bayelsa guber campaign flag-off after Sylva's disqualification

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Obi causing distraction for Southeast by taking Tinubu to court - Umahi

Obi causing distraction for Southeast by taking Tinubu to court - Umahi

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

NDLEA arrests 67-year-old for ingesting cocaine to fund new marriage. [Facebook:NDLEA]

I need money to marry new wife, says 67-year-old man arrested for ingesting cocaine