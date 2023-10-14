Tinubu appoints Imam, Agbasi as heads of FERMA, agency gets new board
The president urged the new appointees to continue to uphold effective and efficient service delivery in the agency.
A statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said this was for a renewable term of four years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007
The board members are:
Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam
Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi
Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman
Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh
Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed
Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru
Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke
Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe
Member (South-East) — Dr Kenneth Ugbala
Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu
Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa
Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa
He said that the agency was set to play a central role in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.
