Tinubu appoints former Kaduna governor head of new Almajiri commission

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President urged the new appointees to bring in their vast experience to impact the very core of society.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

Ja’afaru-Isa, a respected leader, was the Military Administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996.

He will replace the pioneer executive Secretary of the commission, Sha’aban Sharada, who was appointed to the position by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu urged him to ensure the realisation of the administration’s drive to guarantee comprehensive education for out-of-school children.

The commission was established to provide a multi-modal system of education for the millions of children not attending school in Nigeria.

At least one out of three children in Nigeria are out of school, with about 10.2 million of them at the primary level and 8.1 million at the junior secondary school level.

According to UNICEF, 12.4 million children never attended school and 5.9 million left school early.

UNICEF further said Nigeria’s out-of-school population accounts for 15% of the global total with more than 50% of girls not attending school in basic education level.

Meanwhile, the President has approved the appointment of Alhaji Tijjani Hashim-Abbas, the Sarkin Sudan of Kano, as his Senior Special Assistant on Chieftaincy Matters.

News Agency Of Nigeria

