ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu appoints 400L student into presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

Ima Elijah

She has grown from President of The Tax Club at the University of Ibadan, to a member of the presidential committee on tax reforms.

Orire Agbaje and President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
Orire Agbaje and President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The appointment, made by President Bola Tinubu, underscores Agbaje's exceptional capabilities and her proven leadership in the realm of taxation and fiscal matters.

Agbaje's remarkable journey into the echelons of policy-making and reform started with her prominent role as the president of The Tax Club at the University of Ibadan, a position that reflects her deep understanding of tax-related matters.

Notably, she also holds the esteemed position of president of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club, a testament to her impact and reach in the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assertive and hardworking, Agbaje succinctly describes herself on her LinkedIn profile. Currently pursuing her undergraduate studies in Economics at the University of Ibadan, she specialises in International and Monetary Economics.

Her profile proudly showcases her affinity for crunching numbers, leading her to engage with the challenging realms of Accounting (ICAN), Corporate Finance, and taxation.

Apart from her academic pursuits, Agbaje is known to be an avid sports enthusiast and a dedicated volunteer. Her commitment to productivity and excellence is palpable in every facet of her engagement.

Her remarkable leadership skills and the ability to foster meaningful interpersonal connections are evident through her active participation in various arenas.

The inauguration of the committee, a multi-faceted team comprising experts from both private and public sectors, took place on Tuesday at the State House. President Bola Tinubu led the inauguration, signaling the committee's high significance. The committee's mandate spans across critical areas such as tax law reforms, fiscal policy design, tax harmonisation, and revenue administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the committee's responsibilities, President Tinubu emphasised the urgency for swift reforms. "The Committee, in the first instance, is expected to deliver a schedule of quick reforms that can be implemented within thirty days," he stated.

He further stressed the importance of recommending critical reform measures within six months, with a full implementation timeline spanning one calendar year.

At the helm of this vital committee is Taiwo Oyedele, a distinguished tax and fiscal policy expert. His leadership, alongside Agbaje's youthful dynamism, promises a diverse and effective approach to the nation's fiscal transformation.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu appoints 400L student into presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

Tinubu appoints 400L student into presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

Lagos LG reduces levies, working days to 3 times a week

Lagos LG reduces levies, working days to 3 times a week

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence

BREAKING: ECOWAS imposes travel ban on Niger coup leaders

BREAKING: ECOWAS imposes travel ban on Niger coup leaders

Nnamdi Kanu's family suggests Simon Ekpa has 'gone mad'

Nnamdi Kanu's family suggests Simon Ekpa has 'gone mad'

President Tinubu hosts Okonjo-Iweala at Aso Villa

President Tinubu hosts Okonjo-Iweala at Aso Villa

15 reasons women still lose elections in Nigeria

15 reasons women still lose elections in Nigeria

Hoodlums burn down Reps member’s house in Anambra

Hoodlums burn down Reps member’s house in Anambra

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria