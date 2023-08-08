Tinubu appoints 400L student into presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

The appointment, made by President Bola Tinubu, underscores Agbaje's exceptional capabilities and her proven leadership in the realm of taxation and fiscal matters.

Agbaje's remarkable journey into the echelons of policy-making and reform started with her prominent role as the president of The Tax Club at the University of Ibadan, a position that reflects her deep understanding of tax-related matters.

Notably, she also holds the esteemed position of president of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club, a testament to her impact and reach in the field.

Assertive and hardworking, Agbaje succinctly describes herself on her LinkedIn profile. Currently pursuing her undergraduate studies in Economics at the University of Ibadan, she specialises in International and Monetary Economics.

Her profile proudly showcases her affinity for crunching numbers, leading her to engage with the challenging realms of Accounting (ICAN), Corporate Finance, and taxation.

Apart from her academic pursuits, Agbaje is known to be an avid sports enthusiast and a dedicated volunteer. Her commitment to productivity and excellence is palpable in every facet of her engagement.

Her remarkable leadership skills and the ability to foster meaningful interpersonal connections are evident through her active participation in various arenas.

The inauguration of the committee, a multi-faceted team comprising experts from both private and public sectors, took place on Tuesday at the State House. President Bola Tinubu led the inauguration, signaling the committee's high significance. The committee's mandate spans across critical areas such as tax law reforms, fiscal policy design, tax harmonisation, and revenue administration.

Addressing the committee's responsibilities, President Tinubu emphasised the urgency for swift reforms. "The Committee, in the first instance, is expected to deliver a schedule of quick reforms that can be implemented within thirty days," he stated.

He further stressed the importance of recommending critical reform measures within six months, with a full implementation timeline spanning one calendar year.