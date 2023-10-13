ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints 14 CEOs for agencies in Ministry of Industry, Investment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president expects all new appointees to deliver in accordance with performance benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

President Bola Tinubu
This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja. He said that the appointments were in line with Tinubu’s resolve to base Nigeria’s economic revival on the foundation of trade expansion through small, medium and large scale industry facilitation in the country.

The new chiefs executives are:

1. Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN,

2. Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Oluwatoyin,

3. National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin

4. Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi

5. Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni

6. Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi

7. Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Jada

8. Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii

9. Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Okeke

10. Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo

11. Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA

12. Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Ndanusa

13. Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu

14. National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Osanipin

Ngelale said that the president expects all new appointees to deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

He said that by this directive of the President, all of the appointments was with immediate effect.

