These 4 new ministries could be game-changers for Tinubu's administration
These are the 4 new ministries Tinubu has introduced to Nigeria.
These additions not only signal a departure from the status quo but also underscore a commitment to charting a dynamic path toward growth and progress.
1. Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy
- This ministry focuses on harnessing the economic potential of maritime resources and the blue economy, which includes maritime trade, fisheries, aquaculture, and marine tourism.
- Minister: Bunmi Tunji
2. Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
- This ministry focuses on addressing social welfare needs, poverty reduction, disaster management, and humanitarian aid to vulnerable populations.
- Minister: Betta Edu
3. Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy
- This ministry promotes and preserves the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria while fostering the growth of the creative industry, including arts, music, film, literature, and crafts.
- Minister: Hannatu Musawa
4. Ministry of Steel Development
- This ministry focuses on the development of the steel industry, including mining, processing, and manufacturing of steel products for industrial and infrastructural needs.
- Minister: Shuaibu A. Audu
- Minister of state: U. Maigari Ahmadu
