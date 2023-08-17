These 4 new ministries could be game-changers for Tinubu's administration

These additions not only signal a departure from the status quo but also underscore a commitment to charting a dynamic path toward growth and progress.

1. Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy

- This ministry focuses on harnessing the economic potential of maritime resources and the blue economy, which includes maritime trade, fisheries, aquaculture, and marine tourism.

- Minister: Bunmi Tunji

2. Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

- This ministry focuses on addressing social welfare needs, poverty reduction, disaster management, and humanitarian aid to vulnerable populations.

- Minister: Betta Edu

3. Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy

- This ministry promotes and preserves the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria while fostering the growth of the creative industry, including arts, music, film, literature, and crafts.

- Minister: Hannatu Musawa

4. Ministry of Steel Development

- This ministry focuses on the development of the steel industry, including mining, processing, and manufacturing of steel products for industrial and infrastructural needs.

- Minister: Shuaibu A. Audu