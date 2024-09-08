ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I wish you speedy recovery - Tinubu accepts Ngelale’s resignation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu noted Ngelale’s efforts and dedication in serving the nation, and thanked him for his contributions.

Tinubu accepts Ngelale’s resignation, wishes him speedy recovery
Tinubu accepts Ngelale’s resignation, wishes him speedy recovery

Recommended articles

A statement on Saturday by the presidency said the President accepted Ngelale’s reasons for the resignation, fully understood them and sympathised with the circumstances that led to his decision.

While extending his prayers and best wishes to Ngelale and his family, the President hoped for a speedy recovery and full restoration to the health of the challenged members of his family.

He noted Ngelale’s efforts and dedication in serving the nation, and thanked him for his contributions, especially in advancing national discourse and leading efforts on climate action and other key initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President wishes him well in all his future endeavours.

“During this period, we kindly ask that the wish for privacy of Chief Ngelale and his family be respected,” said the statement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I wish you speedy recovery - Tinubu accepts Ngelale’s resignation

I wish you speedy recovery - Tinubu accepts Ngelale’s resignation

Corps member empowers widows, youths, street children in Abia, each gets ₦100k

Corps member empowers widows, youths, street children in Abia, each gets ₦100k

I've conceived, had miscarriages, stillbirths - Obaseki’s wife replies Oshiomhole's

I've conceived, had miscarriages, stillbirths - Obaseki’s wife replies Oshiomhole's

I will win 2027 presidential election — Kwankwaso

I will win 2027 presidential election — Kwankwaso

Kano gov postpones schools’ resumption date indefinitely

Kano gov postpones schools’ resumption date indefinitely

'Maybe he wasn’t lying enough' - Nigerians react to Ngelale's resignation

'Maybe he wasn’t lying enough' - Nigerians react to Ngelale's resignation

Without Yar'Adua's mother, Nigerians wouldn't have known me - Jonathan

Without Yar'Adua's mother, Nigerians wouldn't have known me - Jonathan

You can now rest, switch off your phone, add weight - Shehu Sani tells Ngelale

You can now rest, switch off your phone, add weight - Shehu Sani tells Ngelale

This is political, APC faults Edo's suspension of school resumption over fuel hike

This is political, APC faults Edo's suspension of school resumption over fuel hike

Pulse Sports

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vice-President Kashim Shettima [NAN]

FG's healthcare reforms have attracted over $4.8bn investments - Shettima

President Bola Tinubu being welcomed by officials of the Chinese government in Beijing, China, on Sunday [NAN]

President Tinubu arrives China for 5-day state visit

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

FG to invest $800m in power substations, distribution networks

NAF special forces eliminate notorious terrorist kingpin, 5 others in Kaduna [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

NAF special forces eliminate notorious terrorist kingpin, 5 others in Kaduna