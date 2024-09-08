I wish you speedy recovery - Tinubu accepts Ngelale’s resignation

A statement on Saturday by the presidency said the President accepted Ngelale’s reasons for the resignation, fully understood them and sympathised with the circumstances that led to his decision.

While extending his prayers and best wishes to Ngelale and his family, the President hoped for a speedy recovery and full restoration to the health of the challenged members of his family.

He noted Ngelale’s efforts and dedication in serving the nation, and thanked him for his contributions, especially in advancing national discourse and leading efforts on climate action and other key initiatives.

“The President wishes him well in all his future endeavours.