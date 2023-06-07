Tinubu accepted all our demands – TUC reveals details of meeting

the labour unions initially declared the strike in response to the removal of fuel subsidy, which subsequently resulted in increased petrol prices and a rise in the cost of living. The primary objective of the strike was to exert pressure on the Federal Government to reverse the staggering 200 percent hike in the pump price of petrol.

After extensive negotiations involving representatives from the Bola Tinubu-led administration, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the TUC, the planned industrial action was put on hold.

One of the key demands presented by the TUC was the implementation of a new minimum wage of ₦200,000.

During an interview on Tuesday, June 06, 2023, TUC Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, expressed, "Sincerely, during the meetings and negotiations with the government, they accepted all our demands. Consequently, there was no need to proceed with any industrial action.