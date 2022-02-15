Tinubu: 2023 presidential hopeful reportedly has shares in Apple and Manchester United

Tinubu is known to be a very wealthy figure in society. His source of wealth has however come under intense scrutiny over the years. As he has declared his intention to run for next year's presidency, the scrutiny only increases.

Jibrin, is the Director-General of the Tinubu Support Management Council, has cleared those doubts, claiming Tinubu is a legitimate business man.

“He has means, this man has business in his DNA, importing, exporting," Jibrin said on Arise TV.

“So, why are they not asking where he was getting that money from? This is a man who has had investments all over the world.

“Massive shares in Apple (Apple Inc). Apple that you know and if you know the processes you have to go through, the due diligence to be a shareholder there.

“And I was actually even surprised lately when I was watching a football match with him, for me to get to know that he is a shareholder in Manchester United. So he has been in business.”