TinCan Customs generates N274.32bn in 6 months

Oloyede said that this indicated an increase of 27.50 per cent when compared with N229.32 billion achieved in the corresponding period of 2021.

Speaking on enforcement and anti-smuggling activities, he said that various seizures and detentions were made by the command.

“These include 145kg of Colorado (Indian hemp) concealed in two units of Ridgeline trucks and two units of Toyota Corolla vehicles, 206,000 pieces of machetes, 640 bales of used clothes and 236,500 pieces of used shoes.

“Others are 62,500 pieces of new lady’s shoes, 1,670,400 pieces of chloroquine injections (5mg/5ml), 1,814,400 pieces Novalgen injection (500mg/5ml), 48,850 rolls of cigarettes and 23,800 tins of sodium bromate & baking powder.

“In addition to the above other detentions made include 3,303 pieces of motor batteries found in three containers falsely declared as three units of used Toyota Hiace buses, four units of used Mack truck heads,” he said.

He noted that the service handed over one suspect, one arm pistol gun, two empty magazines and 300 rounds of live ammunition to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further action.

He pointed out that the import of the seizures and items detained contravened Sections 46, 47& 161 of the Customs & Excise Management. Act (CEMA) Cap 45 LFN 2004.

“The Duty Paid Value of the total seizures amounted to N1, 301,901,685.12.

“It is important to acknowledge the critical role played by the Customs Intelligence Unit, the Valuation unit, Customs Strike force, FOU as well as interventions by sister regulatory agencies in making these seizures and detentions,” he said.

On import, he noted that the command had recorded an outward throughput in export cargo of 138,246.50 metric tonnes representing an increase by 73 per cent from 100,500 metric tonnes recorded in 2021, with a Free on Board value of N100,447,304,814.00.

“This also represents an increase of 60 per cent from N66,294,630,421 recorded in the fiscal year 2022.

“We commend the Nigeria Ports Authority management for their seamless collaboration in facilitating the clearance process of export-related cargo,” he said.

On the Vehicle Identification Number Valuation service, he said that after the initial challenges faced in implementation,p the VIN-valuation had helped the command to achieve an expedited clearance process.

He added that this was due to predictability of value-assessment, increase in revenue generation, improved ease of doing business, generation of accurate statistics for the Federal Government and a host of others.