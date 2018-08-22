news

As President Muhammadu Buhari’s 800 meter walk in Daura continues to attract reactions from top politicians, immediate past deputy national publicity secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, says it is all a propaganda.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, had described Buhari’s walk from the Eid prayer ground to his Daura residence as proof that “the President is fit to run” for Nigeria’s top job in 2019.

But, in a statement on Tuesday, August 22, 2018, Frank said Buhari’s 800 meter walk in Daura does not put food on the tables of hungry Nigerians.

The former APC spokesman cautioned the Presidency against “using propaganda” on Nigerians concerning the health status of President Buhari, adding that "the President's 800 meters walk is not an achievement to the country”.

Comrade advised President Buhari and other presidential aspirants to “take up a walking contest at the National Stadium in Abuja where all Nigerians will see them and not only in Daura.”

“Were there Surveyors measuring the distance covered during the presidential walk?” Frank asked.

"I strongly believe that propaganda will not walk on Nigerians in 2019 elections but the reality on ground. How does ordinary walk around become an issue? It is shameful in this time and age for the presidency to expect us to roll out drums because our president walked 800 unverified metres.

"As at the time smaller countries like Rwanda and others are celebrating one technological breakthrough or the other, Nigerian seat of power want us to be celebrating 800 metres walk by the president. I wonder how does this put food on the table?" Franked quipped.

“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and others in President Buhari's age group have covered more than 1.2 metres and never made noise about it. Has the president's trek solved the infrastructure deficiency, troubled economy, security threats against Nigerians and other issues confronting the nation under the APC government?” Frank quipped.

The ex-APC spokesman had petitioned the United States President, Donald Trump, against the “prosecution of perceived political opponents by the federal government.”