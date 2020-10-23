Former Assistant Director in the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree said the hoodlums that attacked ENDSARS in Abuja were brought to the protest ground by aides of an unnamed senator.

During the week, a video that went viral showed some hoodlums were seen joining some men in black suits in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and drove towards ENDSARS protesters.

The men, who many believed to be operatives of the DSS and the hoodlums were seen along Adetokunbo Ademola crescent in Wuse 2 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

But while speaking Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, Amachree said the DSS headquarters confirmed to him that the men in the SUV were working for a senator.

He said, “I don’t want to follow the style of the army where they said people can buy uniforms and wear them and come out. If you wear a dark suit and tie and drive a black SUV, many people would say that is the DSS but I actually inquired about that.

“I called the headquarters to find out. Those people were working for a particular senator. And if that is the case, I think they should (arrest them). If anybody tries to impersonate security personnel, he should be arrested immediately.

“Don’t allow it to happen and then you go ahead and then do inquiries or panels or whatever.

“I know a lot of people impersonating SSS, taking letters to different places have been arrested and they have been dealt with immediately. Those people you are referring to were not SSS officials.”

Meanwhile, the DSS had debunked the rumour that its operatives were the once seen in the viral video.