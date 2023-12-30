ADVERTISEMENT
This is the time to bring your investments home, Otti tells Abia indigenes

Nurudeen Shotayo

Otti said Abia State is open for business, adding that foreign investors would start coming in soon.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

The Governor made the call while speaking at the grand civic reception organised by the Abia State Government in honour of Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, at the International Conference Centre Umuahia on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Otti called on all Abia indigenes whose investments are domiciled outside the state to consider investing at home, noting that his reformation strides will attract foreign investors.

“If you do have your investment sited somewhere else, this is the time to bring them down to Abia State. Abia is open for business, foreign investors are coming, and we don’t even need to travel, I’m sure you know that I hardly travel,” he told the gathering.

“Gone are the days when leaders would take a flight to relocate abroad and tell you they are looking for foreign investments. My message to all of us is that we must fix our home, and when we fix our home, other people will come and invest.

On the state's 2024 budget, the Governor told the gathering that the money required for implementation is available.

“Some people are wondering where is he going to find five hundred and sixty-seven billion. My answer to them is that I have found the money already,”

“So, you shouldn’t lose sleep because the money is there,” he said.

Otti described Kalu as a good man with a good spirit, adding that he deserves all the encomiums and celebrations of the Abia people.

While praising his efforts in improving the security and welfare of his people, the Governor said the Deputy Speaker has distinguished himself and identified the purpose for which he was elected.

What we have done today is what should be done. Rt Hon Ben Kalu deserves all the encomiums and all the celebration, and if we continue to celebrate him till the end of this year, we wouldn’t have done too much.

"Why? Because first and foremost he is a good man with good spirit. From my own personal bias, he is my younger brother, my friend of several years, more than fifteen-twenty years,” Otti said.

