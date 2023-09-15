Third Mainland Bridge to be shut for 2 Sundays over repairs

These vital repairs are set to be carried out collaboratively by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

The announcement was made on Friday, September 15, 2023, through a statement released by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola.

According to Toriola, the repair activities are scheduled to span over two consecutive Sundays, specifically on September 17 and 24, and will take place between 7 am to 7 pm on both days.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a focus on minimising inconvenience to commuters, the statement also detailed alternative routes to be utilised during the repair period.

Motorists traveling from the Alapere/Ogudu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, en route to Lagos Island, will be redirected towards the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway. This route will allow them to access Eko Bridge and subsequently reach Lagos Island, ensuring the flow of traffic.