THEWILL Newspaper is the newest branch of the bold and groundbreaking media project founded in October 2009 by Austyn Ogannah, journalist/publisher, advocate for good governance and promoter of social change in Nigeria and Africa.

Coming a decade after the online THEWILL news service was established in California and successfully carved a niche for itself in the industry, THEWILL Newspaper is extending the vision of its founder by stimulating and expanding the national conversation, reporting the news as it breaks, providing a platform where readers and contributors contribute to public policy, influence public opinion, and ultimately, contribute towards bringing the change that we desire in our country, Nigeria.

Also included within our fold is the lifestyle insert called Downtown which, for this preview edition, features Seun and Yeide Kuti’s 15 Year Newly-wed Romance as it’s cover story.

The stunning exhibition-style cover photos by Rachel Seidu will blow you away. Fashion tips, movies reviews, hot new locations, the scene downtown and more are part of this edition’s offerings. Our Christmas gift guide by columnist @oddbodandthecity is a must-read while the cover interview by @inchisomwetrust and @TheWillDowntown Editor- @latashalagos will make this a worthwhile read!

THEWILL Newspaper will continue to fight the good fight; our journalism will be robust, assertive, fearless. We will see issues as Nigerians have always sought to see them—just and fair. We will take on the big issues of our time (especially corruption and bad governance), issues responsible for the social decay and institutional weakness in our country today.

THEWILL Newspaper will advance our contribution to the struggle for a better country and a fulfilling future. We will hold those entrusted with power accountable for its daily exercise and advocate for social justice, equity, and human and gender rights. We will also be relentless in our pursuit of the truth with un-biased investigative vigor that represents the hallmark of journalistic practice.

We pray for God's guidance as we launch out as a Sunday weekly Newspaper, then becoming a daily soon.

Welcome to our world!

