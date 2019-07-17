A youth group, Ahmadu Na Huntuwa Foundation, is cleaning up mad and mentally retarded persons on the streets of Kaduna State with a view to ridding them of dirtiness and their disease-prone conditions.

The team leader, Usman Suleman, recently told journalists that since its inception, the foundation has been taking in mad persons off the streets to bath them on a monthly basis.

According to Suleman, the initiative is the brainchild of their leader, Late Ahmadu Na-huntuwa.

“We have so far been taking care of catching, cleaning and changing the lives of many street lunatics in Kaduna," he said according to Daily Nigerian.

"We remove the dirtiness that is disturbing them through regular monthly bathing and changing of their clothes.

'50 mad persons cleaned'

“We have washed over 50 mentally challenges person that are sleeping in dirty places across Kaduna.

“Some of these lunatics have regained their memories and gone back home. We don’t stigmatise against them. Instead, we show them love and care, that is why they are our friends.

“What we do every month end is to bring them to the usual places and bath them, cut all their hairs and nails and then change their cloths.

“During that period, some of them usually remember were they come from. We would then gather money and put them in a car back to their towns.

“We are always happy with the kind of support we are getting from the public every month end,” he stressed.

One of the volunteers, Salihu Yuguda, said he always provided his support in the area of materials like hand gloves, antiseptic liquid, razor blades, detergents, buckets, cups, sponge and other materials.

Ramatu Tijjani urged well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to support the initiative in order to rid Kaduna state and Nigeria of mentally challenged persons.