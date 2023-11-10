ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

There'll be severe consequences for disrupting Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls - Ribadu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ribadu further said that a monitoring system had been deployed to the field to collate any evidence of violence and irregularities.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]
National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Ribadu gave the assurance in a statement by the Head, Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Mijinyawa, on Friday in Abuja.

He warned political actors to shun violence and charged security agencies to adhere to the operational code of conduct and professional ethics during the exercise.

According to him, security agencies have made adequate preparations for safe, secure and transparent elections, in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NSA, who is the Co-Chair of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, therefore, charged all security, intelligence and law enforcement officers deployed for election security duties to conduct themselves creditably.

He said that the Federal Government had mobilised all the required resources for the smooth conduct of the elections and called on all election managers to adhere strictly to the instructions given by the President.

Ribadu further said that a monitoring system had been deployed to the field to collate any evidence of violence and irregularities.

He vowed that there would be severe consequences for anyone found to have disrupted the conduct of the elections or abused his authority.

The NSA urged voters in the three states to come out en masse to exercise their franchise, assuring them of adequate protection.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yahaya Bello mourns Kogi LG boss who died on election eve

Yahaya Bello mourns Kogi LG boss who died on election eve

IGP orders investigation into attack on NLC president in Imo

IGP orders investigation into attack on NLC president in Imo

Saudi Arabia to pump forex into CBN, invest in Nigeria’s refineries - FG

Saudi Arabia to pump forex into CBN, invest in Nigeria’s refineries - FG

Watertight security at INEC Bayelsa office on election eve

Watertight security at INEC Bayelsa office on election eve

Edo operates highest paid civil service in Nigeria – Obaseki

Edo operates highest paid civil service in Nigeria – Obaseki

EKEDC vows to prosecute Lekki residents for energy theft, illegal connection

EKEDC vows to prosecute Lekki residents for energy theft, illegal connection

There'll be severe consequences for disrupting Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls - Ribadu

There'll be severe consequences for disrupting Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls - Ribadu

Police recover vehicle stolen from Lagos motor park in Ogun

Police recover vehicle stolen from Lagos motor park in Ogun

Air travellers beg NLC, TUC to shelve proposed strike

Air travellers beg NLC, TUC to shelve proposed strike

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah