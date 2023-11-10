There'll be severe consequences for disrupting Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls - Ribadu

Ribadu gave the assurance in a statement by the Head, Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Mijinyawa, on Friday in Abuja.

He warned political actors to shun violence and charged security agencies to adhere to the operational code of conduct and professional ethics during the exercise.

According to him, security agencies have made adequate preparations for safe, secure and transparent elections, in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

The NSA, who is the Co-Chair of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, therefore, charged all security, intelligence and law enforcement officers deployed for election security duties to conduct themselves creditably.

He said that the Federal Government had mobilised all the required resources for the smooth conduct of the elections and called on all election managers to adhere strictly to the instructions given by the President.

Ribadu further said that a monitoring system had been deployed to the field to collate any evidence of violence and irregularities.

He vowed that there would be severe consequences for anyone found to have disrupted the conduct of the elections or abused his authority.