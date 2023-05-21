Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

Spokesman of the MNJTF, Lt.-Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, stated in Maiduguri on Saturday that the commanders visited troops in Sectors 3 and 4 taking part in the renewed onslaught on terrorists.

The renewed onslaught is codenamed “Operation Harbin Kunama’’ (Scorpion Sting).

“They were briefed on the on-going operation, including achievements and challenges,’’ Adegoke stated.

He quoted Gen. Chibuisi as saying that the visit to the frontline was to boost the morale of the troops and to appraise the conduct of the operation.

He stated also that Gen. Ali expressed satisfaction at the bravery and zeal exhibited by the troops.