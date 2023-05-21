The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ali urged the troops to remain focused in dealing ruthlessly with the remnants of terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin region.

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region. [NAN]
Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Spokesman of the MNJTF, Lt.-Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, stated in Maiduguri on Saturday that the commanders visited troops in Sectors 3 and 4 taking part in the renewed onslaught on terrorists.

The renewed onslaught is codenamed “Operation Harbin Kunama’’ (Scorpion Sting).

“They were briefed on the on-going operation, including achievements and challenges,’’ Adegoke stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He quoted Gen. Chibuisi as saying that the visit to the frontline was to boost the morale of the troops and to appraise the conduct of the operation.

He stated also that Gen. Ali expressed satisfaction at the bravery and zeal exhibited by the troops.

Ali urged the troops to remain focused in dealing ruthlessly with the remnants of terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin region.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt

Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt

Striking doctors, NMA, FG sign Memorandum of Understanding

Striking doctors, NMA, FG sign Memorandum of Understanding

Again, gunmen kill 2 policemen in Imo

Again, gunmen kill 2 policemen in Imo

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

Court advises PDP, LP to consolidate all petitions against Tinubu

Court advises PDP, LP to consolidate all petitions against Tinubu

Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

G7, 'Greater Majority' to present consensus candidate to thwart APC's zoning

G7, 'Greater Majority' to present consensus candidate to thwart APC's zoning

Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

New Delta varsities, my enduring legacies, bridge admission gaps – Okowa

New Delta varsities, my enduring legacies, bridge admission gaps – Okowa

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu