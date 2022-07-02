The wrath of God will befall anybody who blasphemes Jesus - Adeboye

The Daddy GO as fondly called said this while addressing his congregation at the RCCG monthly event, Holy Ghost Service for the monthly of July, held late Friday through Saturday.

He made the comment as part of his reaction to the recent spate of targeted killings and attacks on churches and worshipers in some parts of the country.

Recall that no fewer than 40 Catholic worshipers were gruesomely murdered by unknown killers amid mass at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, on June 5, 2022.

Two weeks after the Owo killings, bandits also murdered three people in separate attacks on Baptist Church and the St. Moses Catholic Church, both located in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Some women in Ondo had rained curses on the terrorists who massacred worshippers in Owo by invoking Ogun, (Yoruba god of thunder).

Meanwhile, a comment credited to controversial On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, alleged that the women turned to Ogun because “Bros J” (a nickname for Jesus which is common amongst Nigerians) did not answer them.

Freeze had written last month, “When dem call bros J and he nor answer dem nko? We abandoned African paganism to adopt European pagan ideologies. Until we start telling ourselves the truth and take our security issues more seriously this won’t end. Christ’s message is love and that’s the first thing so glaringly missing in Nigeria.”

In his reaction, Adeboye said, “I understand that one funny fellow said that some people were calling on Ogun because Jesus didn’t answer them.

“Well, the one who said that there’s a Yoruba proverb, it said, the mouth that the snail uses to blasphemy God, that mouth would kiss the ground. From now on, anybody who dares blaspheme Jesus Christ, they will taste the fire of the Almighty God.”

Speaking further, the revered clergyman stated that, “Safety is of the Lord and nobody dies until their time comes.

“I don’t want to say much, because I know whatever I say, some people may want to twist it. But I’ve searched the Bible from cover to cover and there is nowhere in the Bible where God said a child of God cannot defend himself.

“If you find the place, let me know. He said, if they slap you on the right cheek, turn the left. If they now slap the left, what did he say? When God is silent, do you know the meaning of that, it simply means, over to you.