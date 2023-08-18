The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers

While these services offer convenience, efficiency, and safety to passengers, they have also brought to light a concerning issue: the often frustrating and uncomfortable relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers.

Female passengers have narrated scenerios and events which have made them uncomfortable with e-taxi drivers they have encountered.

Alice: "I ordered a ride from Agungi to Ikoyi. The driver made kind comments on my looks. which I did not mind at first; but it went on and on and I became uncomfortable. After her dropped me off, he refused payments; again, I was fine with that. It was wild waking up to my phone ringing at night and it was the driver saying he is outside my gate and would like to have a conversation with me. I blocked the number, end of story."

ADVERTISEMENT

Inem: "E-taxi drivers are always rude and condisending when I order rides. I know this because I once ordered a ride and just left it to a male friend to communicate with the driver. He was so respectful to my friend over the phone. Since then I leave it to my male friends if I'm with them. Some of them go as far as raising their voices on me."

Honey: "I got a ride to go to my house in Badore at night. I let the driver know eactly where I was heading and he agreed saying he knows the area. We got close to my street and it was really dark this night as street lights were off. The driver said I'd have to drop and walk because he is not ready to drive in the dark. I didnt even have the strength to beg him. I always expect rubbish from them anyway."

Omah: A taxi driver picked me up from the airport and half way in, he said I'd have to add more money to what ever the final bill would be. This would not be a problem if it was communicated with less entitlement. However, I declined and told him I'd only pay what the app says my bill is. He cleared on the bridge threatening to drop me, then I agreed. I mean who wants to be on Eko Bridge with her box?"

You may have witnessed, experienced, or heard of a tensed situation between members of both groups for many reasons tied to events. However, conflicts and confrontations often stem from a buildup of stress, frustration, and psychological tension, rather than solely from the specific event triggering the fight.

Speaking with some e-taxi drivers, perspectives were brought to light.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebuka: "Naturally women are rude when you call them on phone to know where they are. They will talk to you like you are their slaves. One of them told me if i can't use the map, i should not work this business. Do I deserve that for asking her to confirm location? No respect, and respect is reciprocal. Me, if you give me, I will give you back, no time."

Moses: "Most of these girls I pick are younger than my own childeren. When I pick them, they sit at the back like chiefs. Meanwhile the boys I pick show respect by sitting in front. Its really the little things that will determine how I will interract with a passenger."

Alex: "Women are not considrate at all. Men will see that road to their house is bad, they will help you help your car and walk to come meet me. But you see women, if you can drive to their bed to pick them they'd tell you to do that, 'afterall we are paying for service.' Even with this fuel scarcity, some men unnderstand and add money, some women too but most will be saying its not their business. Me I just keep quiet and do my work, if you are too much for me to handle, you will leave my car. I get wife for house."

The Cumulative Stress Theory taps into this idea, suggesting that fights aren't just about the immediate spark, but the mounting emotional weight. It's like a boiling pot - a seemingly small ingredient can trigger an explosive reaction when the heat has been building up for a while.