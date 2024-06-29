ADVERTISEMENT
The stress of Nigeria is so much - Patience Jonathan won't return to Aso Rock

Nurudeen Shotayo

Patience Jonathan remains one of the most controversial First Ladies Nigeria has ever had.

Nigeria's former First Lady, Patience Jonathan
Nigeria's former First Lady, Patience Jonathan

Patience spent eight years living in the Presidential Villa between 2007 and 2015 when her husband served as first the vice president and subsequently the president.

She succeeded Turai Yar'Adua as the First Lady after the latter's husband, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, died in office in 2010.

During her stint in the office, Patience gained notoriety for her meddling in state affairs, which was one of the factors that marred her husband's presidency.

She became a national sensation after a video of her interrogating some officials of the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State went viral after the kidnapping of over 200 schoolgirls in 2014.

Since her exit in 2015, Patience has returned to her private life having been in the corridor of power for 16 unbroken years dating back to her husband's stint as deputy and later governor of Bayelsa State.

Speaking recently at an event, the former First Lady recalled the challenges associated with living in Aso Rock.

She expressed her desire to never want to return to the seat of power if offered the opportunity, noting that she has grown younger since she left the office.

"Because to me, if you call me now for Villa I won't go there. I won't go there. Don't you see how young I am? Because the stress is so much. The stress of Nigeria is so much. If God manages to bring you out of it you should glorify God and thank God for the Lord's doing because it's marvellous in His eyes.

"He has taken you there once and you want to go there again? Me I won't go o. I need peace. I need your love. I want to share love with you. May God bless us o," Jonathan said.

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan
Former president, Goodluck Jonathan ece-auto-gen

Patience's confession may have put paid to any speculation of her husband contesting for the presidency ever again.

Recall the former President was touted to be in the race for the 2023 election after a group purportedly purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms in his name.

This was after reports emerged that Jonathan had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC, with his name being stamped on an APC register in his Bayelsa ward.

However, all that turned out to be mere speculations as the former President neither participated in the APC primary nor contested the election on any other platform.

Nurudeen Shotayo

