The negative narrative about Rivers being in crisis misguided - Fubara

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fubara reiterated his administration’s commitment to implementing people-oriented policies, and to enthrone sustainable development in the state.

Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Fubara made the statement on Thursday during an inspection tour of the 14.6km Omodu-Eberi Road project in Omuma Local Government Area.

The governor said that Rivers people were enjoying a peaceful atmosphere and that it was wrong to say that the state was in a crisis.

“Rivers people are living peacefully in their various communities, projects are ongoing without challenges.

“The negative narrative about the state being in crisis is misguided, unpatriotic and mischievous

“People need to know that governance is ongoing, movement of people is unhindered, and social and economic activities are going on smoothly.

“If there is any problem anywhere, I know that Nigerians know where the problem is coming from, it’s not from us,” he said.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to implementing people-oriented policies, and to enthrone sustainable development in the state.

“We shall continue to create the enabling environment for investments, we are here to make the state attractive to investors,” he said.

Fubara said that the Omodu-Eberi Road project was delayed because the government decided to increase the length.

“It was an eight-kilometre-long road, but we decided to increase it to 14.6km to link up with Abia,” he said.

