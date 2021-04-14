The lonely Londoner [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

I'm just so lonely here sometimes (sighs). The presence of those protesters at the gate means I can't even step out for some sunshine or stare into London's lovely streets from the balcony. I have become a lonely Londoner.

(General laughter)

Bubu: How is Nigeria by the way? I hope the terrorists, kidnappers and bandits have stopped trying my patience.

Shema: The country is running smoothly. Vice President Osinbade has been on top of things. He has visited Imo, Ebonyi and elsewhere like you instructed, Mr. President, and he delivered a speech in your name at a forum of engineers and scientists.

I have also shared pictures on social media of the Super Tucano combat jets we paid for, to assure Nigerians that their security remains paramount for this administration.

Bubu: Good. Please tell the labour minister that reports of doctors embarking on a strike while I'm in a foreign land with foreign doctors, were pretty embarrassing. He should have prevented the strike. He really should have known better.

Shema: Ok Mr. President.

Bubu: I wonder what the fuss is always about when I travel here to see my doctors. Let Nigerians know that I have been treated by these physicians long before I ran for president in 2015. I'm not about to change them now because I am president. You don't change a winning team.

In any case, I can't wait to exit the throne in 2023 so I can permanently relocate to London with my doctors by my side every minute of the day. The air here is cleaner and the snow is better for my skin. Damboroba Shege!!

(General laughter)

Bubu: Shema, see you on Saturday and tell the world that I am in rude health and that this was only a routine medical check-up as always. Old soldier never dies....

Shema: Yes, Mr. President...sorry, old soldier!!! May you live long.

(Curtain fades)

____

**Similarities of characters or places in this story to people living or dead, or to the real world, are purely coincidental.