The Guardian appoints Toke Alex-Ibru new Managing director, TEXEM UK praises

In a statement on its website, www.texem.co.uk, the United Kingdom-based leadership development organisation, TEXEM UK of which Alex-Ibru is an alumnus called the appointment a momentous development for one of Nigeria’s leading media houses.

TEXEM’s Director of Special Projects, Caroline Lucas in the statement said Alex-Ibru ascended to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the ongoing restructuring of the Guardian’s operations.

“The seasoned executive and distinguished alumnus of TEXEM UK, Alex-Ibru, takes the helm at the Guardian, succeeding the outgoing Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr Martins Oloja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alex-Ibru’s journey with the Guardian spans a decade, during which he served as the Executive Director and played a pivotal role in transforming the traditional newspaper into a dynamic, integrated multimedia group.

“His visionary leadership has not only propelled the Guardian into the digital age but has also contributed significantly to the paper’s sustained relevance in the ever-evolving media landscape,” Lucas said.

According to the director, as a History graduate from Exeter University, UK, Alex-Ibru’s impressive portfolio extends beyond his role at The Guardian.

“With over 15 years of experience in various sectors in Nigeria, he has cultivated unparalleled contacts across industries.

“His contributions as a board member of organisations such as Ikeja Hotels, Capital Hotels, Charles Hampton, Nigerian-Belgian Chamber of Commerce, and Warif showcase his multifaceted approach to leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His recognition as the Man of the Year at the EbonyLife TV Sisterhood Awards in 2017 underscores his commitment to advancing women’s causes,” she stated.

Lucas said that his stewardship of Guardian Woman, an influential eight-page weekly insert celebrating Nigerian women’s achievements has turned it into a cornerstone media platform for women-focused organisations.

“The announcement of Toke Alex-Ibru as the new CEO comes as no surprise, given his extensive background and dedication to The Guardian’s growth.

“His strategic vision, coupled with over 15 years of commercial experience in publishing, positions him well to enrich the brand equity of the 40-year-old newspaper.

“Beyond his role at The Guardian, Toke Alex-Ibru has made significant contributions to the media landscape,” the TEXEM director noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucas said that establishing Lexan Media Services Ltd. in 2003 and introducing Time Out magazine to Nigeria in 2005 showcase Alex-Ibru’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to bringing global perspectives to the Nigerian market.

“A distinguished alumnus of TEXEM UK, Toke Alex-Ibru’s participation in the “Corporate Responsibility for Effective Governance” programme at Oxford in December 2015 further highlights his commitment to continuous learning and professional development.

“This commitment is a testament to his readiness to navigate the challenges of the dynamic media industry.

“As Toke Alex-Ibru takes the reins at The Guardian, the industry anticipates a new era characterised by innovation, resilience, and unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence,” she stated.

Lucas said Alex-Ibru’s wealth of experience, strategic mindset, and dedication to empowering diverse voices position him as a formidable leader prepared to navigate the ever-changing media landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT