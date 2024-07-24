ADVERTISEMENT
'The fight against flood starts with you,' NSCDC official tells Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Corps had consequently launched a nationwide campaign against building on waterways and indiscriminate disposal of wastes in water channels.

NSCDC’s Commandant-General (CG), Ahmed Audi, gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja, according to a statement by the Corps Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi.

Audi said that the Corps had consequently launched a nationwide campaign against building on waterways and indiscriminate disposal of wastes in water channels. He said that the sensitisation programme was a precautionary attempt to avert flood disasters that might emerge across the country as rainfall intensified.

“This advocacy campaign which began at the NSCDC’s headquarters and has spread to some Area Councils in Abuja, is a proactive measure to mitigate against flooding associated with rainy seasons.

“It is so unfortunate that people dump refuse while some erect structures along waterways and without properly channeling the tide, during flooding, this can lead to loss of lives and property,” Audi said.

The CG added that the Corps was saddled with the statutory responsibility of disaster management and rescue operations, hence, a major reason why the campaign had become imperative to the Corps.

“We engage in rescuing victims in the face of emergency and provide security for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) during distribution of relief materials to victims or displaced persons,” he stated.

Audi said he had directed the NSCDC Commandants in the 36 States of the Federation, including the FCT, to replicate the same campaign in various communities within their jurisdiction.

He said that some of the messages on the campaign fliers were: “Let’s stop the flood before flood will stop us; If you block my natural ways, I will meet you in your homes, on the highway inside your car.

“The fight against flood starts with you and I; If you leave me, I will leave you; if you disturb me I will disturb you the more, be warned, among others.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

'The fight against flood starts with you,' NSCDC official tells Nigerians

