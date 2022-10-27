RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terrorists snatch phones from police officers in Zamfara

Ima Elijah

Several residents have fled the community as a result of incessant attacks by terrorists.

Bandits.
Bandits.

Read Also

State of the area: Several residents have fled the community as a result of incessant attacks by terrorists.

About the area: Magami is one of the conflict-ravaged communities in Zamfara State.

What happened in Magami: A source told news reporters that the bandits attacked the community on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, around 3:40pm, saying that after seizing the phones of the police officers, the terrorists escaped into the bush.

“Bandits attacked Magami Divisional police station under Gusau LGA of Zamfara State, snatched phones and other valuables belonging to the police officers on duty, they also fired warning shots and escaped. The incident happened today around 3:40pm.”

The source explained that the terrorists invaded the police station with the intention of freeing one of them who is under detention there.

He said that following the incident, the suspect had been transferred to the state police headquarters for safety.

SP Muhammed Shehu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), when contacted on the incident, denied that nothing of such happened.

Meanwhile: Following the reports about a likely terrorist attack in Abuja, American soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a suspected terrorist at the Trademore Estate in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terrorists snatch phones from police officers in Zamfara

Terrorists snatch phones from police officers in Zamfara

PDP crisis: Mimiko speaks on switching to Atiku's camp

PDP crisis: Mimiko speaks on switching to Atiku's camp

Okowa presents N561.8bn budget for 2023

Okowa presents N561.8bn budget for 2023

Lalong signs bill to establish Plateau drugs agency

Lalong signs bill to establish Plateau drugs agency

Why Olisah Metuh quit partisan politics and resigned from PDP

Why Olisah Metuh quit partisan politics and resigned from PDP

Cross River youths vow to disrupt elections over bad roads

Cross River youths vow to disrupt elections over bad roads

Adamu Garba suggests English, Arabic as official languages for new Naira

Adamu Garba suggests English, Arabic as official languages for new Naira

Terror Threat: Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja shuts operation over security concerns

Terror Threat: Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja shuts operation over security concerns

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack