Terrorists snatch phones from police officers in Zamfara

State of the area: Several residents have fled the community as a result of incessant attacks by terrorists.

About the area: Magami is one of the conflict-ravaged communities in Zamfara State.

What happened in Magami: A source told news reporters that the bandits attacked the community on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, around 3:40pm, saying that after seizing the phones of the police officers, the terrorists escaped into the bush.

“Bandits attacked Magami Divisional police station under Gusau LGA of Zamfara State, snatched phones and other valuables belonging to the police officers on duty, they also fired warning shots and escaped. The incident happened today around 3:40pm.”

The source explained that the terrorists invaded the police station with the intention of freeing one of them who is under detention there.

He said that following the incident, the suspect had been transferred to the state police headquarters for safety.

SP Muhammed Shehu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), when contacted on the incident, denied that nothing of such happened.