RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terrorists kill 20 in Sokoto attack, demand petrol to free abducted youths

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The terrorists stormed the village in the morning and operated for several hours unchallenged.

Terrorists kill 20 in Sokoto attack, demand petrol to free abducted youths. [PremiumTimes]
Terrorists kill 20 in Sokoto attack, demand petrol to free abducted youths. [PremiumTimes]

Report says about 20 person were killed when terrorists attacked Duma village in the Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Recommended articles

According to The Punch, the attackers stormed the village around 8am on Wednesday and terrorised the locals for several hours unchecked.

They reportedly carted away livestock and kidnapped unspecified number of youths.

The resident who spoke to the paper on condition of anonymity said the bandits, in large numbers, rode into the village on motorcycles carrying sophisticated weapons which they used to kill some of their victims.

It was gathered that many of the victims died when they dived into a river to escape the attack.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, in the company of security agents and other government functionaries, paid a condolence visit to the village on Friday.

The governor reportedly observed the Juma’at prayers with the locals where special prayers were rendered for the souls of the departed victims.

While narrating their experience to the governor, some of the residents said the terrorists have demanded for premium motor spirit in large quantities before the abducted youths would be released.

Pulse reports that the Tureta Local Government area shares a border with Zamfara State, another state in the North West region where terrorism and banditry now rein supreme.

Tureta is one of the local government areas in Sokoto that has suffered series of attacks in recent time.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terrorists kill 20 in Sokoto attack, demand petrol to free abducted youths

Terrorists kill 20 in Sokoto attack, demand petrol to free abducted youths

8 years after Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act: How are the Queer people of Nigeria faring?

8 years after Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act: How are the Queer people of Nigeria faring?

No terrorist attack in Kano - Police

No terrorist attack in Kano - Police

NIMASA board appoints 3 directors, promotes 469 others

NIMASA board appoints 3 directors, promotes 469 others

Tinubu support group inaugurates campaign team in Zamfara

Tinubu support group inaugurates campaign team in Zamfara

El-Rufai reiterates support for robust action against terrorists

El-Rufai reiterates support for robust action against terrorists

NDLEA arrests 37, intercepts 820 ampoules of pentazocine injections

NDLEA arrests 37, intercepts 820 ampoules of pentazocine injections

Police arrest INEC officials who moved registration centre to a church

Police arrest INEC officials who moved registration centre to a church

Buhari congratulates new CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh

Buhari congratulates new CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh

Trending

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Buhari looking sad

Buhari calls emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him

President Muhammadu Buhari calls an emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him. (Presidency)

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)