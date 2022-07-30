Terrorists kill 20 in Sokoto attack, demand petrol to free abducted youths

According to The Punch, the attackers stormed the village around 8am on Wednesday and terrorised the locals for several hours unchecked.

They reportedly carted away livestock and kidnapped unspecified number of youths.

The resident who spoke to the paper on condition of anonymity said the bandits, in large numbers, rode into the village on motorcycles carrying sophisticated weapons which they used to kill some of their victims.

It was gathered that many of the victims died when they dived into a river to escape the attack.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, in the company of security agents and other government functionaries, paid a condolence visit to the village on Friday.

The governor reportedly observed the Juma’at prayers with the locals where special prayers were rendered for the souls of the departed victims.

While narrating their experience to the governor, some of the residents said the terrorists have demanded for premium motor spirit in large quantities before the abducted youths would be released.

Pulse reports that the Tureta Local Government area shares a border with Zamfara State, another state in the North West region where terrorism and banditry now rein supreme.