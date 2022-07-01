Terrorists ambush troops kill soldiers while responding to distress call in Niger

Although no specific number of soldiers who lost their lives was mentioned, our correspondent gathered that over 22 people including mobile Policemen and soldiers were killed.

However, according to Army spokesman, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the army said it has taken control of the general area and has deployed more troops from the Division 1 of the Nigerian Army to support the ongoing operation as troops are on the trail of the bandits.

Nwachukwu said: "Troops ran into an ambush staged by the criminal elements while they enroute the mining location. Sadly, a number of personnel paid the supreme price in the fierce firefight that ensued.

"Subsequently, the location has been reinforced and troops are on the trail of the criminals with some already neutralized. The GOC 1 Division has moved to the location to take charge of the follow on operations.

"The NA notes that some clips of the incident have surfaced online and wish to encourage well meaning Nigerians to exercise some restraint in posting images of such occurrence, mindful that our brothers and sisters who may have lost their breadwinners deserve to be properly notified and not to get such information via the media. We mention this, mindful of the inalienable rights of citizens to use the social media which is respected.