Police intercept terrorists attack, uncover massive explosives in Niger State

Segun Adeyemi

This discovery comes just a week after suspected bandits brutally killed 13 farmers in the state.

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook

The explosive materials are suspected to have been concealed by terrorists and bandits who have been terrorising several local government areas, including Shiroro, Munya, and Minna.

The discovery resulted from comprehensive counter-insurgency operations conducted between 2021 and 2023.

According to the Command's spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, the operations were a collaborative effort between the police and otCommand'sity agencies in the state.

"The Commissioner of Police, CP Shawulu Danmamman, directed the destruction of the improvised explosive devices and bombs recovered from different locations during these operations," Abiodun stated, according to Punch.

These devices were successfully neutralised on August 22, 2024, at a site behind Zuma Rock in Suleja, under the supervision of SP Mohammed Mamun, the Officer in Charge of the EOD-CBRN Unit.

Among the recovered items were four pipe-borne IEDs, explosives concealed in military missile shells, and suspected military hand grenades.

Galadima-Kogo, one of the sites where the explosives were found, was previously the scene of a devastating bomb explosion in 2022 that claimed the lives of several officers from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

