Compared to its previous versions, the new Spark smartphone comes with a lot of visible upgrades informed by consumer insight and research – a validation of TECNO’s understanding of the evolving choices of mobile consumers in Nigeria, and the active steps taken to produce devices that are for Nigerians.

“The Spark 4 is yet another evidence that TECNO has more for its users. The device comes with advanced features that would help users achieve the desired output from their mobile device. Ranging from its dot notch screen which is currently the biggest phone display in the market within its category, to its AI triple rear camera, the Spark 4 is a perfect choice”, said Jesse Oguntimehin, PR and Strategic Partnership Manager at TECNO Nigeria.

He also added that:

“This device gives users an amazing mobile experience at an impressive price range – the more reason to be on the Spark 4 train.”

TECNO launches youth-centric Spark 4 with bigger screen and enhanced AI Camera features

BIGGER SCREEN

The Spark 4 is built with an impressive bigger screen. The device comes with a 6.52-inch HD dot notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, guaranteeing users a bigger mobile screen experience. Users of the Spark 4 would firsthand get to enjoy watching movies, playing games or just surfing the internet on the device.

LIGHT UP PICTURES

For the first time on a Spark device, the Spark 4 spots an AI Triple Rear Camera set of 13MP+2MP+AI, each camera with distinctive functions fusing into one to enable users take amazing pictures on the device. Its 13-megapixel main camera is built with a f/1.8 aperture for HD photo capturing, the 2-megapixel depth camera provides the background bokeh effect, an AI Camera to enable users take clear pictures in low-light situations. The rear camera includes features such as eight scene modes, AR Stickers, custom bokeh, AI HDR, AI Beauty, and Panorama

The Spark 4 also comes with an 8MP front camera, which is by accompanied a pair of dual LED flashlights, enabling users capture those clear selfies even under low-light conditions.

Powered by MediaTek’s Helio A22 (MTK6761) the Spark 4 guarantees sustained high-performance and reliable user-experience when using the device. Also, this chipset allows for power efficiency and top-notch privacy features, which are all included on the Spark 4.

Other features on the Spark 4 include Bluetooth 5.0 which makes connecting one device to another easier and transferring files faster; 4G LTE capacity for smooth high-speed browsing and the first on a Spark device; and an impressive 4,000mAh Battery.

In terms of storage capacity, the Spark 4 would be available for sale in a sizeable 2GB ROM+ 32GB RAM and an expandable memory capacity of up to 128GB through an SD card.

The Spark 4 is shipped to Nigeria in Royal Purple, Vacation Blue, Misty Grey and Energetic Orange and is immediately available for purchase in authorized retail outlets nationwide at ₦34,500.00.

About TECNO Nigeria

TECNO is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio that cuts across feature phones, smartphones and tablets. As a brand, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-the-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally”. As an international mobile brand, TECNO has presence in more than 50 countries across the globe. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide. TECNO is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

