Teachers left out as Lagos implements 3-day workweek for civil servants

Ima Elijah

Those in the teaching sector will maintain the traditional five-day work schedule.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Under the directive, civil servants in levels 1 to 14 will operate on a three-day workweek, while those in the teaching sector will maintain the traditional five-day work schedule.

During a live media chat titled ‘Sanwo Speaks,’ the governor outlined measures to address economic challenges and prioritise the welfare of Lagosians.

He explained the importance of adapting to the evolving economic landscape and providing flexibility to workers.

To support the smooth transition to the new working schedule, Sanwo-Olu pledged additional transport support for affected workers. He expressed confidence that the new arrangement would balance productivity with easing the strain on workers.

