Teachers Council to use JAMB’s CBT facilities for professional exams

The Registrar, TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that both organisations had come together to explore ways to strengthen collaborations to boost service delivery.

Ajiboye said that he joined the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, to inspect the new (CBT) facilities built by JAMB in Kaduna metropolis.

He said the new 1000-seater CBT Centre was recently inaugurated by the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

He said the visit, which was at the instance of the JAMB Registrar was aimed at forging stronger partnership between TRCN and JAMB, with the TRCN using the new facilities for its PQE and digital training programmes.