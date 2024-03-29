TCN says national grid has been restored after system disturbance

The company said that the disturbance occurred at 4:28 p.m. on Thursday, with full grid recovery achieved by 10:00 p.m. the same day.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager Public Affairs said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

According to a report from the National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo, Mbah said the system disturbance was triggered by a significant reduction in generation capacity, primarily due to gas constraints.

”This reduction led to a rapid decline in system frequency. This created a sudden imbalance in the grid.

”The imbalance in grid stability was exacerbated by the sudden tripping of Egbin generation turbine 3, resulting in an additional loss of 167MW load and the subsequent collapse of the grid,” she said.

She said that the grid had since been recovered and was stable, adding that it was transmitting all the generated power to distribution load centres nationwide.

She expressed TCN s unwavering commitment to addressing grid challenges and actively working to mitigate disruptions.