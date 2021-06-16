Memorial services of late televangelist founder T.B Joshua to kick off on July 5

Born Temitope Balogun Joshua and known worldwide as Prophet T.B Joshua, the famous televangelist died on Saturday, June 5.

SCOAN have announced that they are preparing for a week-long service in honour of the late preacher between Monday, July 5, and Sunday, July 11.

The church also confirmed that Prophet T.B Joshua would be laid to rest at the SCOAN headquarters in Ikotun, Lagos.

SCOAN also assured that despite the prophet's death, the church will continue to serve its purpose.

“We want to assure you that nothing will stop the work of God at The SCOAN from moving on. Prophet TB Joshua may be absent in the body but he is present in the spirit,” SCOAN said in a statement.

On the fateful night that he died, it was his wife Evelyn that found him unconscious. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the famous preacher. President Muhammadu Buhari in his tribute noted that the renowned televangelist will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.