Memorial services of late televangelist founder T.B Joshua to kick off on July 5

Steve Dede

SCOAN say the church will continue to serve its purpose after the death of it's founder.

T.B Joshua will be laid to rest at SCOAN headquarters in Lagos according to the church
T.B Joshua (SCOAN) Twitter

The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) have announced that they will kick off the memorial services of their late founder Prophet T.B Joshua on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Born Temitope Balogun Joshua and known worldwide as Prophet T.B Joshua, the famous televangelist died on Saturday, June 5.

SCOAN have announced that they are preparing for a week-long service in honour of the late preacher between Monday, July 5, and Sunday, July 11.

The church also confirmed that Prophet T.B Joshua would be laid to rest at the SCOAN headquarters in Ikotun, Lagos.

SCOAN also assured that despite the prophet's death, the church will continue to serve its purpose.

We want to assure you that nothing will stop the work of God at The SCOAN from moving on. Prophet TB Joshua may be absent in the body but he is present in the spirit,” SCOAN said in a statement.

Prophet T.B. Joshua died on Saturday, June 5
ece-auto-gen

ALSO READ: Anxiety grips SCOAN, Ikotun after death of T.B Joshua

On the fateful night that he died, it was his wife Evelyn that found him unconscious. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the famous preacher. President Muhammadu Buhari in his tribute noted that the renowned televangelist will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

President Buhari urges Pastor Joshua's followers to take solace in knowing that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

Memorial services of late televangelist founder T.B Joshua to kick off on July 5

