Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Task Force embarks on door-to-door sensitisation in Edo

Human Trafficking: Task Force embarks on door-to-door sensitisation in Edo

The leader of the task force, Mr Endurance Uhunmwangho, disclosed that his team would leave no stone unturned in sensitising members of the public about dangers involved in human trafficking.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man exchanges his son to pay N21,000 debt play Human Trafficking: Task Force embarks on door-to-door sensitisation in Edo (World Atlas)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Edo Government Task Force Against Human Trafficking on Sunday embarked on a door-to-door sensitisation of residents at Uromi community, in Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

The leader of the task force, Mr Endurance Uhunmwangho, disclosed that his team would leave no stone unturned in sensitising members of the public about dangers involved in human trafficking.

Uhunmwangho stressed the need to further educate people of the area not to be deceived into being trafficked overseas in the name of greener pasture, despite on-going efforts of the government.

He said that “We decided to engage in this door-to-door exercise because even with the efforts of our government and other stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking, people still fall to the antics of traffickers and allowed themselves to be deceived about greener pasture abroad.’’

He appealed to parents in particular to help their children identify the gifts of God in their lives early enough, and make them useful to the society.

“For us as parents, I will advise us to encourage our children discover their God-given talents and gifts. This will keep them busy and prepare them for what they want to be in future, because it is said that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edo had received no fewer than 3,500 returnees from Libya within the last one year.

NAN also reports that the task force had earlier in the year taken the advocacy and sensitisation campaign to public places such as churches, mosques and schools across the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
2 The Fayose Show, Hauwa Liman and other top stories of the weekbullet
3 EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Sourcebullet

Related Articles

Politics The life of Afghan Gen. Abdul Raziq, whose assassination Thursday was a huge Taliban victory
Migration over US-Mexico border 'reaching moment of crisis': Pompeo
The differences between a 'yahoo boy' and a 'fraud boy'
Lifestyle The most haunted spot in every state
APO UNHCR evacuates vulnerable refugees out of Libya as fighting resumes
Honduran migrants defy Trump to continue long march north
Tech Elizabeth Warren says a DNA test proves she has a Native American ancestor, but it's not that simple. Here's what the results really show.
President Buhari's travel ban list, explained
Human Trafficking 836 victims rescued by NAPTIP from Delta State - DG
Capital Punishment Malaysia to abolish death penalty

Local

Her own charitable organization, beyGOOD, does everything from funding scholarships and working with UNICEF to fighting for gender equality and raising money for natural disasters.
UNICEF appeals to FG, State Govts to fund children programmes
Ex-CJN Kutigi dies in London
IGP mourns former CJN Kutigi, describes him as a complete gentleman
Saraki mourns Ex-CJN, Idris Kutigi
Saraki mourns Ex-CJN, Idris Kutigi
Boko Haram sacks 2 communities in Borno
X
Advertisement