TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening.

The much-anticipated third edition of the Ignite Conference, hosted by TASCK, is set to make history as the continent's most significant platform for social impact.

Spanning over six days, from 1st to 7th October, the conference will delve into critical Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while providing unparalleled networking opportunities for creatives and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

As promised by the theme, Creatives Will Save Africa, Ignite 3.0 is slated to be a convergence of brilliant minds, leading CSOs, and innovative creatives all under one roof, in pursuit of advancing Africa's development agenda.

The conference will focus on addressing a spectrum of pivotal SDGs, including civil engagement, gender equality and inclusion, justice and institutions, poverty, health and wellness, and climate action.

The conference will showcase a diverse range of activities, tailored to foster interaction and collaboration among attendees. Highlights include:

Documentary Screenings: Thought-provoking documentaries will shed light on crucial issues related to the highlighted SDGs, sparking important discussions and inspiring action.

Creative Mental Health Workshops: Recognizing the significance of mental health, these workshops will offer creatives and CSOs tools to cope with stress, promote well-being, and harness their creative potential.

Panel Discussions: Influential figures from CSOs, creatives, and academia will participate in panel discussions, offering insights, sharing experiences, and charting paths toward sustainable change.

Furthermore, the conference promises an array of engaging activities, networking sessions, and immersive experiences that will encourage cross-sector collaboration and innovation. Ignite 4.0 aims to catalyze the potential of creatives and CSOs to drive Africa's development narrative, leveraging their collective power to address pressing challenges.

"Ignite 3.0 represents a pivotal moment for Africa's social impact landscape," said Jude Abaga, CEO of TASCK. "By uniting creatives and CSOs, we are fostering a fusion of creativity and advocacy that holds the key to transformative change. This conference will spark conversations, forge partnerships, and ignite initiatives that will shape Africa's future."

Ignite 3.0 is open to all stakeholders dedicated to making a positive difference. For more information on registration, sponsorship opportunities, and the event schedule, please visit the official Ignite Conference website at thetasck.com.

About TASCK

TASCK is a social impact company dedicated to transformation through creativity. With a focus on creating fertile grounds for creatives and creativity to thrive, TASCK is committed to reshaping the creative economy to be sustainable for every creative. Learn more at thetasck.com.

