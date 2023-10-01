ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTASCK

TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening.
TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening.

Recommended articles

The much-anticipated third edition of the Ignite Conference, hosted by TASCK, is set to make history as the continent's most significant platform for social impact.

Spanning over six days, from 1st to 7th October, the conference will delve into critical Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while providing unparalleled networking opportunities for creatives and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

ADVERTISEMENT

As promised by the theme, Creatives Will Save Africa, Ignite 3.0 is slated to be a convergence of brilliant minds, leading CSOs, and innovative creatives all under one roof, in pursuit of advancing Africa's development agenda.

The conference will focus on addressing a spectrum of pivotal SDGs, including civil engagement, gender equality and inclusion, justice and institutions, poverty, health and wellness, and climate action.

TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening.
TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening. Pulse Nigeria

The conference will showcase a diverse range of activities, tailored to foster interaction and collaboration among attendees. Highlights include:

Documentary Screenings: Thought-provoking documentaries will shed light on crucial issues related to the highlighted SDGs, sparking important discussions and inspiring action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emerging Voices: A Political Journey in Nigeria Trailer

Creative Mental Health Workshops: Recognizing the significance of mental health, these workshops will offer creatives and CSOs tools to cope with stress, promote well-being, and harness their creative potential.

Panel Discussions: Influential figures from CSOs, creatives, and academia will participate in panel discussions, offering insights, sharing experiences, and charting paths toward sustainable change.

TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening.
TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening. Pulse Nigeria

Furthermore, the conference promises an array of engaging activities, networking sessions, and immersive experiences that will encourage cross-sector collaboration and innovation. Ignite 4.0 aims to catalyze the potential of creatives and CSOs to drive Africa's development narrative, leveraging their collective power to address pressing challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT
TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening.
TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening. Pulse Nigeria

"Ignite 3.0 represents a pivotal moment for Africa's social impact landscape," said Jude Abaga, CEO of TASCK. "By uniting creatives and CSOs, we are fostering a fusion of creativity and advocacy that holds the key to transformative change. This conference will spark conversations, forge partnerships, and ignite initiatives that will shape Africa's future."

Ignite 3.0 is open to all stakeholders dedicated to making a positive difference. For more information on registration, sponsorship opportunities, and the event schedule, please visit the official Ignite Conference website at thetasck.com.

TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening.
TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening. Pulse Nigeria

For media inquiries, please contact:

ADVERTISEMENT

TASCK

hitusup@thetasck.com

Follow Ignite 3.0 on social media:

Facebook: TASCK Creative Agency/Ignite by TASCK

Twitter: @thisistasck/@IgnitebyTASCK

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram: @thisistasck/@ignitetalksbytasck

LinkedIn: TASCK

TASCK is a social impact company dedicated to transformation through creativity. With a focus on creating fertile grounds for creatives and creativity to thrive, TASCK is committed to reshaping the creative economy to be sustainable for every creative. Learn more at thetasck.com.

_---_

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByTASCK

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

NDLEA arrests wanted kingpin, Chadian, others over 4 tons of drugs

NDLEA arrests wanted kingpin, Chadian, others over 4 tons of drugs

We’re working with FG to fix federal roads in Abia – Alex Otti

We’re working with FG to fix federal roads in Abia – Alex Otti

No sentiments, emotions will stop me from doing the right thing in FCT - Wike

No sentiments, emotions will stop me from doing the right thing in FCT - Wike

Tinubu believes his government is taking paths to economic greatness

Tinubu believes his government is taking paths to economic greatness

FCTA probes death of one-chance victim allegedly neglected at govt hospital

FCTA probes death of one-chance victim allegedly neglected at govt hospital

TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening

TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Independence Day address to Nigerians

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Independence Day address to Nigerians

Wike seeks dialogue with herdsmen, puts okada ban on hold in FCT

Wike seeks dialogue with herdsmen, puts okada ban on hold in FCT

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'